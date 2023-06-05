The most-watched Japanese drama on Netflix worldwide only five days after its premiere

As usual, there’s new series entering the Top 10 of the most-watched TV shows on the platform on Netflix. This time, one series that has managed to reach the Top 4 worldwide is a Japanese drama that guarantees to get you glued to your screen.

While Netflix still has several of their flagship titles lined up for release in the coming months, it’s true that with the Writers Guild’s strike still going, the streamer might start relying more on international content. But it doesn’t appear that it will be a problem, as many international titles attract viewers.

The Japanese series that is triumphing on the platform is directed by Masaki Nishiura and Hideo Nakata, and was written by Jun Masumoto. It’s also perfect for a weekend as it only has eight episodes. Here, check out the title and more information.

Th Days, the fourth most-watched series on Netflix right now

According to the website FlixPatrol, which collects viewership data, Shooter is the fourth most-watched series worldwide is The Days. This Japanese drama explores the aftermath of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident in 2011.

The official synopsis reads, “Blamed by some, hailed as heroes by others, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat — an unprecedented nuclear disaster.” It has the same tone as HBO’s critically acclaimed miniseries ‘Chernobyl.’

The series stars Koji Yakusho, Yutaka Takenouchi, Fumiyo Kohinata and Kaoru Kobayashi. With only five days on the platform it has really managed to capture global audiences. However, it’s still behind other hits from Netflix, such as Fubar, Manifest and Fake Profile.