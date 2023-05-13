2023 has been a great acting year for Jennifer Lopez, as she has released several titles. One of them was Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel and now The Mother, for one of the most popular streaming platforms of the last time. Now, the singer has stepped into the shoes of a killer for the new drama.

The plot will follow her character as she flees from dangerous attackers to protect the daughter she abandoned long ago. We could see her starring in car and motorcycle chases, as well as being labeled as an experienced sniper. Gael García Bernal and Joseph Fiennes accompany her in the roles of Hector and Adrian.

Niki Caro is in charge of directing, while Peter Craig, Misha Green and Andrea Berlof are the creators of the script. Shooting began during 2022 but due to the pandemic and restrictions, it had to be stopped and started once the cases had dropped. So it was released a little later than expected.

How to watch The Mother online

The Mother was added to Netflix’s catalog on Friday, May 12 and has already been ranked as the most watched movie worldwide. Jennifer Lopez stars in this story full of suspense, action and drama.