Jennifer Lopez is set to step into the shoes of a killer for Netflix's new drama The Mother. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming movie, such as its release date, cast and plot.

New job opportunities keep coming into the life of famous singer Jennifer Lopez. This time it comes from Netflix and prompts her to step into the shoes of one of the most dangerous assassins in the world in The Mother. The movie promises to be one of the best in the actress' career and fans have already lost their minds after seeing the little teaser.

The announcement was made at the company's annual TUDUM event. This is a celebration for loyal users of the platform, where as the day progresses several celebrities announce the upcoming news and show unreleased material from the catalog.

A release date has not yet been set, but is expected to arrive in May 2023. The cut will be directed by Niki Caro, in charge of the live-action Mulan and promises an adrenaline-filled dose where you will see JLO looking her best in her fight scenes.

'The Mother' Cast

JLO will be the main protagonist and will be accompanied by renowned actors such as Omari Hardwick, Gael García Bernal, Paul Raci, Yvonne Senat Jones, Lucy Paez who will be Jennifer's daughter and Joseph Fiennes, who will be playing the villain. Lopez will not only be the central actress but will also be part of the production team. The film will begin shooting in late 2021 in Vancouver and Gran Canaria.

'The Mother' Plot

As can be seen in the teaser, JLO will star in car and motorcycle chases, as well as being captivated as an experienced sniper. Without a doubt, the short film promises to be one of the most entertaining productions of the last year.

The official synopsis states "While on the run from dangerous attackers, a female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she abandoned long ago".