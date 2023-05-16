Jennifer Lopez’s action thriller ‘The Mother’ has become Netflix’s most-watched movie only three days after its release on the platform. With 83.71M hours viewed during its premier weekend, the film has had the best opening of 2023 for the streamer.

The film, directed by Niki Caro, follows Lopez as a deadly assassin, who will have to expose herself to a live or death situation in order to protect her daughter, whom she put on adoption. Now, both women will have to repair their relationship in the middle of a dangerous escape.

Apart from Lopez, the rests of the cast includes Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, Gael García Bernal, Jesse Garcia, Yvonne Senat Jones and Edie Falco. Also, the movie has some incredible outdoor action scenes. Check out where it was shot.

Netflix’s The Mother: Filming locations

In The Mother, most of the action is set in Alaska and Cuba. However, production, which started in October 2021 and ended in March 2022, didn’t take place in either of those places. So, where was it filmed?

According to IMDb, the movie was filmed primarily in Canada, specifically in Vancouver and other parts of British Columbia. Meanwhile, the Cuba scenes were filmed in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands of Spain.

While The Mother is doing good numbers on Netflix, the specialized press hasn’t been very welcoming of the project. On Rotten Tomatoes, the critics have slammed it for its many clichés and it currently holds a 45% approval.