The movie about the end of the world that you can watch for free and online

2012 was one of the most popular films, especially in the apocalyptic genre. The film stars a fairly large list of top actors, such as Thandiwe Newton, Woody Harrelson, Danny Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Amanda Peet.

The story follows a frustrated writer, played by John Cusack, who struggles to keep his family alive when a series of global catastrophes threatens to annihilate humanity.

It was released in 2009 and is based on the ancient hypothesis of the end of the world in 2012, according to the readings of the Mayan calendar. Here, check out how to watch for free and online the title that won 5 awards…

How to stream 2012 for free online

2012 is set in the Mayan calendar prophecy and follows different characters and their ways of coping with the news of the end times, with their desperate attempts to survive at all costs.

The film directed by Roland Emmerich and starring John Cusack is available to watch free online at Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. It can also be played through Sling TV and MGM+, but only with a subscription.