We are clear that when it comes to cinema, Mel Gibson‘s word is sacred. The filmmaker has been in the industry for years, where he has worked both as an actor, in gems like Braveheart, and as a director.

The The 67-year-old actor recommended a new film that hit theaters on July 4. It stars Jim Caviezel and is directed by Alejandro Monteverde, with stars such as Bill Camp and Mira Sorvino in the cast.

The story revolves around Tim Ballard, a former government agent who becomes the hero fighting against a child trafficking network in Colombia. After deciding to rescue several children, his life will change forever when one of the victims asks him to find her sister, who has also been kidnapped.

Mel Gibson recommended this film and delivered a strong message

The Sound of Freedom is one of the actor’s new favorite films and one that he has recommended to his fans. The star posted a video on his social networks and it did not take long to go viral.

The video was shared by the organization Razón+Fe, a Colombian evangelist media, where Mel Gibson can be seen saying: “Our future is the children. Now, the first step to eradicate this crime is to become aware. Go see The Sound of Freedom”.