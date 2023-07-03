The movie with Chris Pine that is perfect for the 4th of July that you can watch for free

Chris Pine recently starred in ‘Dungeons and Dragons,’ which was one of the best surprises of the year. The film not only received good reviews, but it also was a box office success. However, if you wish to see another movie from the actor for free, here we’ve got you a great recommendation.

[Watch movies online free on Fubo in the US]

Pine, 42, has also been part of several franchises such as Star Trek reboot film series (2009–present); in which he portrayed James T. Kirk; and Wonder Woman (2017) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), in which he played Steve Trevor.

He has also starred in several rom-coms alongside Lindsay Lohan and Anne Hathaway, as well as adventure films such as The Finest Hours. But, if you want to catch him in an exciting action thriller, which is perfect for a 4th of July movie marathon, don’t miss this suggestion.

Chris Pine stars in this action film you can watch for free in the US

Pine stars in The Contractor, a 2022 action thriller film directed by Tarik Saleh in his English-language film debut. The rest of the cast includes Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan, J. D. Pardo, Florian Munteanu, and Kiefer Sutherland. You can watch it on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial.

The movie follows a special forces sergeant (Pine), who is involuntarily discharged from the Army and lands a contract with a private underground military force. When his very first assignment goes awry, the elite soldier finds himself hunted and on the run, caught in a dangerous conspiracy.

The film was distributed by Paramount Pictures and STXfilms, but had a simultaneous release in theaters and VOD. It grossed $2.1 million at the box office. It had mixed reviews, with praised for the cast.