The movie with Liam Neeson and Bradley Cooper that is trending and you can watch it for free online

Liam Neeson and Bradley Cooper joined forces in 2010 to make one of the most popular action movies of the era: The A-Team. The star duo was joined by Sharlto Copley, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Jessica Biel and Patrick Wilson.

The story follows a group of Iraq war veterans who seek to clear their names with the U.S. military, which suspects the four men of having committed a crime for which they were framed.

The film, directed by Joe Carnahan, is based on a screenplay by Brian Bloom, Skip Woods and the director himself. It was inspired by the series of the same name, which took place in the 80’s and starred George Peppard.

How to stream The A-Team online free

The iconic series opened the doors for the movie to become a success and one of the most remembered productions of its protagonists. The A-Team is available to watch for free on Fubo, which is offering a one-week trial in the United States.

It can also be played through Peacock or MGM+, but you need a subscription in these cases. On the other hand, it can also be rented or purchased through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube.