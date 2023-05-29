The movie with Margaret Qualley to watch on Prime Video if you enjoyed Netflix's 'Maid'

While it’s been almost two years since its release, Maid is back on the Top 10 of most-watched series on Netflix. The show stars Margaret Qualley as a young mother who escapes an abusive relationship and struggles to provide for her daughter while cleaning houses.

Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s will to Survive inspired the series. Molly Smith Metzler created the show, which received critical acclaim. The show was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, as well as three Golden Globe nominations, including for Qualley as Best Actress.

Qualley also received nominations for a Critics’ Choice Television Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. So, if you already watched the series but would like to enjoy more projects of the actress you can check out another of her critically acclaimed performances.

My Salinger Year, another stellar performance by Margaret Qualley

In Maid, Qualley’s character is an aspiring writer who tries to win back her scholarship for college. That’s a similar storyline for ‘My Salinger Year,’ in which Qualley also portrays a young woman trying to make it as a writer.

Philippe Falardeau wrote and directed the film, also known as My New York Year. It’s based on the memoir of the same name by Joanna Rakoff. It premiered at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival in 2020 and it received positive reviews.

The movie was described as a ‘Devil Wears Prada’ but in the literary world. It follows Qualley’s character, Joanna Rakoff, who has to deal with boss Phyllis Westberg while she receives personal advice from reclusive author J.D. Salinger.

Sigourney Weaver, Douglas Booth, Seána Kerslake, Colm Feore and Brian F. O’Byrne complete the cast. You can stream this movie on Prime Video, via Showtime add-on, and on AMC+, via amazon.com. You can also rent it or buy it on Prime Video, AppleTV, iTunes, Vudu and Google Play.