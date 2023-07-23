After the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which has collected an incredible $337 million worldwide, Ryan Gosling has earned praise for his performance as Ken, with several critics saying that this could be his best role to date. The actor is even generating Oscar buzz, but he is no stranger to that.

Of course, Gosling has been one of the most consistent and versatile actors of his generation. He has two Oscar nominations for La La Land and Half Nelson. However, before Barbie arrived in cinemas, there was backlash against his casting by a corner of the internet. But if someone was always on his side, it was his wife Eva Mendes.

Of course, Mendes is an incredible actor in her own right. Actually, their love story began while they were working together in a drama film, The Place Beyond The Pines. If you want to check it out, see here where to watch it and what it is about.

Where to watch ‘The Place Beyond The Pines’ with Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

The Place Beyond The Pines is a 2012 crime drama film directed by Derek Cianfrance, who is also known for Blue Valentine (2010). The movie not only stars Gosling and Mendes, but Bradley Cooper, Emory Cohen, Dane DeHaan, Ben Mendelsohn, Rose Byrne, Mahershala Ali, Bruce Greenwood, Harris Yulin, and Ray Liotta.

The movie portrays three interconnected storylines. It follows Luke (Gosling), a skilled motorcycle stunt rider, who resorts to a life of crime to provide for his family. At the same time, we witness Avery’s (Cooper) journey as an ambitious police officer who takes on his corrupt department. Additionally, the film delves into the lives of two troubled teenagers (Cohen and DeHaan) as they grapple with the consequences of Luke and Avery’s actions, fifteen years down the line.

You can watch it online on Amazon Freevee, where it is available to stream on demand. You can also rent and buy it on Prime Video, Youtube, iTunes, Google Play, AppleTV and Vudu.