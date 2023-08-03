The movie with the Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo that you can watch for free

The Lincoln Lawyer is, undoubtedly, one of the most successful series on Netflix right now, as the show has spent several weeks on the most-watched list. So, it not surprising that its star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo has also risen in popularity.

Rulfo, who plays Mickey Haller in the series, has been steadily building a solid career in Hollywood. He recently appeared in Tom Hanks’ dramedy ‘A Man Called Otto’ and he also has credits in movies such as Cake, or The Magnificent Seven.

However, if you wish to see him in a mystery thriller that also stars several big names such as Michelle Pfeiffer, Willem Dafoe, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad and more, say no more. Here, we’ve got the perfect movie recommendation (and you can also watch it for free).

Murder on the Orient Express, the mystery thriller that you can watch for free

‘Murder on the Orient Express’ is a crime mystery film based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name. Kenneth Branagh directs and stars as detective Hercule Poirot, who has to investigate a murder on board the Orient Express train.

Rulfo appears as car salesman Biniamino Marquez, one of the suspects. The ensemble cast also includes Depp, Dafoe, Gad, Pfeiffer, Tom Bateman, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., and Daisy Ridley.

You can watch it for free on Fubo, which offers a seven-day trial without cost. In order to access the film you have to sign up using the link above, and then you will be able to stream it while looking for it on the “movies” section of the page.