Just in time for the spooky season a new version of the classic sitcom, “The Munsters,” has been released. The story will serve as a prequel. Here, check out where you can watch it online.

The Munsters: Where to watch the new film and the original series online

October is around the corner and that means that it’s time for the spooky season. Many people start to get in the mood for some Halloween films, and scary movies. And “The Munsters,” a reboot of the 1964 sitcom is the perfect release.

The film is directed by Rob Zombie. The story serves as a prequel of the original, and it tells the story of how Lily, a vampire, fell in love with Herman, a green giant. Lily’s father doesn’t support the union, and he will try to find someone more fitting for his daughter and get rid of Frankenstein’s monster.

The movie hasn’t received the best reviews, with a 29% on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 36% score from the audience. However, some critics have called it “wholesome,” “lukewarm,” and “lighthearted.” If you want to give it a try, check out where you can watch it.

Where to stream The Munsters (2022)

The Munsters, starring Sheri Moon Zombie and Jeff Daniels Phillips, is available to stream on Netflix. However, if you don’t have a Netflix subscription, you can also buy it via digital retailers like Amazon or Vudu. It is also available to buy on DVD or Blu-ray.

Where to stream the original The Munsters (1964)

The original sitcom, which was released in 1964, is considered a cult show, and it is a symbol of its time. It inspired two movies, Munster go home (1966) and The Munsters' revenge (1981).

The sitcom was produced by CBS, and now it is available to stream on Peacock Premium, which you can get for $4.99 (ads) or a no-ads plan with Premium Plus. You can also purchase select seasons through Apple TV and Amazon.