The musical drama series that is trending and you can watch on Netflix

If you’re looking for something new to watch on Netflix, a good idea is to check the most-watched list on the platform to discover new shows and movies. However, not everything that is triumphing on the service makes it to the Top 10. So, here, we’ve got you a hidden series that is gaining traction.

Especially today with the WGA strike, and now with the official start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, platforms such as Netflix will rely heavily on international shows. They already have a strong selection of Korean series, as well as telenovelas.

The series that we are talking about is from Colombia, and it’s a musical drama. It premiered this year, and while it hasn’t made it into the Top 10 of the platform, is trending on Google search. So, here, check out which series is and everything you need to know.

The Price of Glory, a sleeper hit on Netflix

‘The Price of Glory’ is a Colombian television series of musical anthology, drama, and comedy. It was originally produced by Caracol Televisión. The show follows the musical life of four girls who struggle to reach fame and fortune.

However, their biggest obstacle being their manager, Martina Pumarejo, a determined woman willing to do anything to destroy them and continue her revenge. The series stars the Colombian pop music group, Ventino.

The series is led by Natalia Afanador, María Cristina “Makis” de Angulo, Camila Esguerra, Olga Lucía Vives, and José Ramón Barreto, with the antagonistic participation of Carolina Gómez, along with an extensive ensemble cast.