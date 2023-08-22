The musical romance with Gael Garcia Bernal you can watch for free in the US

Mexican actor Gael García Bernal has the internet talking due to the first trailer of the upcoming Prime Video’s film “Cassandro,” in which he plays the real-life gay luchador who performed in amateur wrestling matches on both sides of the Mexico-U.S. border.

[Watch movies online for FREE in the US on FUBO]

Of course, García Bernal has proven himself as a worthy performer thanks to his many projects, including his collaborations with Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritú “Amores Perros,” and “Babel,” as well as titles such as “Y Tu Mamá También,” “The Motorcycle Diaries,” “Coco,” and the Prime Video series “Mozart in the Jungle.”

However, one of his most interesting movies, in which he also displays all his musical talent, is this drama movie directed by Oscar-nominated Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín. Here’s everything you need to know about it, including how to watch it for free.

How to watch ‘Ema’ for free in the US

Released in 2019, “Ema” is a Chilean drama film helmed by Larraín, featuring a screenplay crafted by Guillermo Calderón and Alejandro Moreno. The film boasts a cast including Mariana Di Girolamo, Cristian Suarez, Gael García Bernal, Paola Giannini, and Santiago Cabrera.

The story centers on Ema, a young dancer, who divorce Gaston, the director of the dance company she’s a part of. Yet, her journey takes an intricate turn as she grapples with a profound sense of guilt linked to Polo, the child they had adopted. The adoption was meant to compensate for Gaston’s sterility, but eventually, they make the heartbreaking decision to return Polo to the orphanage.

If you wish to watch it for free, you can do so by signing in on FUBO, which offers a seven-day trial without any cost. You can access it by using the link above, and then you will be able to enjoy this and many other movies on the site.