The musical with Zendaya that you can watch for free online in the US

Zendaya has proven that she can do it all: dance, sing and act at the same time. She is not only one of the most beloved stars, but also one of the most successful and talented in the film industry.

In 2017 he became involved in one of the most recognized projects of the time: The Greatest Showman. The musical was nominated for an Oscar the following year, in the category Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures.

It is currently one of the most watched and acclaimed musical films. The 26-year-old actress shares the screen with Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson, Keala Settle and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, among other stars.

How to watch The Greatest Showman online free

Disney+ is not the only platform that has available one of the most popular musicals of recent times, but there is a way to watch it for free online. This is through Fubo, which is offering a one-week trial in the United States.

To play the title more efficiently and quickly, you can find it in the drama movies section or by looking for it by its title in the search bar.

The story of The Greatest Showman follows showman P.T. Barnum, founder of the circus that became the famous Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. The Euphoria actress plays Anne Wheeler, who performs trapeze and acrobatics.