This week on Netflix, an anime series has climbed the rankings to reach the Top 10 worldwide, according to FlixPatrol. It’s an acclaimed show, based on one popular manga series. However, in the US, the show is available for viewing on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

The series is titled “Spy x Family,” and it is based on the manga series of the same name by Tatsuya Endo. In Japan, the series is currently airing its second season, which premiered on October 7th.

The show’s first installment was released in 2022, and since then, it has become a fan-favorite. The cast in its original language includes Takuya Eguchi, Atsumi Tanezaki, Saori Hayami, and Kenichirō Matsuda.

What is ‘Spy X Family’ about?

The storyline centers around Twilight, a seasoned spy compelled to adopt the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger. His mission involves creating a simulated family to delve into the affairs of political figure Donovan Desmond. However Twilight doesn’t know that his wife, Yor, operates as an assassin under the alias Thorn Princess, and their daughter, Anya, possesses telepathic powers.

The series has been met with critical acclaim, boasting a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It has been praised for its storyline, characters, comedic timing, as well as its perfect blend between drama, action and comedy.

While the show is on its second season, in the United States, only the first season (which consists of 25 episodes) is available to stream on Hulu and Crunchyroll. On the other hand, the series is also set to have a film, coming out on December 22 (Japan).

Spy X Family Code: White – What is the film about?

Directed by Takashi Katagiri and written by Ichirō Ōkouchi, the film, titled “Spy × Family Code: White,” will follow Twilight as he decides to help Anya win a cooking contest at Eden Academy. With the goal of making the principal’s favorite meal, they travel to the meal’s origin region, where they set off a chain of actions which could potentially put the world’s peace at risk.

The voice actor cast of the television series are also set to reprise their roles. However, information regarding the movie’s distribution in English-speaking regions remains undisclosed. Usually, movies based on popular anime get limited theatrical releases in the US around the same time as Japan, but we don’t have any concrete info on that front.