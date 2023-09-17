Haley Lu Richardson stars alongside Ben Hardy in Netflix’s new rom-com “Love at First Sight,” which is currently one of the most watched movies on the platform globally, according to FlixPatrol. However, if you want to see her in another acclaimed romantic drama, you can try this film.

Richardson, 28, has grown up in the industry, transitioning from a child star on Disney Channel to being one of the most interesting young actresses. Some of her most acclaimed works include the second season of “The White Lotus,” for which she won the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Cast; as well as movies such as Support the Girls (2018), Unpregnant (2020), and After Yang (2022).

However, this 2017 romantic drama is also one of her most beloved projects. She stars in it with John Cho, and the movie was directed by renowned video essayist Kogonada, in his directorial debut. So, check out more about this movie, including how to watch it for free.

‘Columbus,’ a must-watch movie you can find on Fubo

“Columbus” is a drama written, directed and edited by Kogonada. The movie was released in 2017 by the Sundance Institute, and it was met with universal acclaim. It currently holds a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it was nominated for several awards at the Independent Spirit Awards and the Gotham Independent Film Awards.

The film centers on the story of a young man (played by Cho), the son of a renowned architecture scholar, who becomes stranded in Columbus, Indiana. There, he forms an unexpected friendship with a local library employee (portrayed by Richardson) who is deeply passionate about architecture.

Michelle Forbes, Rory Culkin, and Parker Posey appear in supporting roles. While we’re recommending this film due to Richardson’s work in “Love At First Sight,” this film has more in common with another acclaimed movie that you can watch in cinemas right now, Celine Song’s “Past Lives.”

Where to watch “Columbus” for free?

You can watch “Columbus” for free on Fubo, which offers a seven-day trial without any cost. You can sign up using the link we’re providing, and you will be able to also access TV series and live sports events. It’s also available for free on Kanopy. And you can stream it on demand on Paramount+, and Showtime.