Naomi Watts’ versatility as an actor has been proven time and again thanks to her many acclaimed performances in different genres, such as dramas, comedies, and thrillers. And when it comes to the latter, she has been in some of the most frightening movies.

Before earning a Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards for her performance as a grief-stricken mother in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s film “21 Grams” (2003), she starred in this horror thriller that remains one of the classics of the genre.

It’s an American adaptation of a 1998 Japanese film by Hideo Nakata. At the same time, it is an adaptation of Koji Suzuki’s 1991 novel. This movie was not only well-received but also a box office success, grossing $249.3 million against a budget of $48 million.

‘The Ring,’ the horror thriller with Naomi Watts to watch this spooky season

If you’re looking for a horror thriller that is worth watching, ‘The Ring’ (2002) is a classic you can’t miss. Watts stars as Rachel Keller, a journalist, who finds herself in a race against time to elude death, after watching a cursed videotape which appears to claim the life of anyone who watches it within seven days.

The rest of the cast includes Martin Henderson, David Dorfman, Daveigh Chase, Brian Cox, Shannon Cochran, Jane Alexander, Lindsay Frost, Amber Tamblyn, and Rachael Bella. Meanwhile, the film was directed by Academy Award winner Gore Verbinski, and the script was penned by Ehren Kruger, known for the Transformers trilogy.

“The Ring” garnered acclaim for its haunting atmosphere, striking visuals, the cinematography by Bojan Bazelli, director Verbinski’s skillful direction, and Naomi Watts’ outstanding performance. Additionally, its success held significant influence over subsequent American adaptations of Japanese films.

How to watch ‘The Ring’ for free in the US?

You can watch ‘The Ring’ for free in the US on FUBO, which offers a seven-day trial without any cost. You can also stream it on Paramount+, MGM+ and The Roku Channel.