The must-watch acclaimed thriller with Tom Hardy you can stream for free in the US

Tom Hardy has given many riveting performances, but in this psychological thriller, which you can watch for free in the US, he is at his best. With basically only one setting, this one-man-show movie was a risk… But it paid off spectacularly.

Hardy, 46, will star in the upcoming drama “The Bikeriders,” by Jeff Ncihols alongside Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, and Norman Reedus. The film, which will premiere on December 1st, follows Midwestern motorcycle club.

As we wait for which is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year, we recommend this 2013 psychological drama film written and directed by Steven Knight, who is also known for co-creating Peaky Blinders.

‘Locke,’ a must-watch thriller with Tom Hardy

Hardy stars in “Locke” as Ivan Locke, who is the only character seen on screen. The story follows him as he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London to be present for the birth of a child conceived during a one-night stand.

However, he carries several speakerphone conversations with characters voiced by Olivia Colman, Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott, Ben Daniels, Tom Holland and Bill Milner. To many critics, this is Hardy’s best work, as he manages to convey the crisis of his character with his voice and a “less is more” acting approach.

For his work in the film, he won the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Actor. The movie premiered at the 70th Venice Film Festival, and it grossed $5.1 million worldwide (against a budget of $2 million).

How to watch ‘Locke’ for free in the US?

You can find this movie for free on Kanopy, if you have a public library card or university login. Meanwhile, you can also stream it on DirecTV and Cinemax (via Amazon Prime Video Channel).