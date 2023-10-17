The must-watch horror movie with Mia Goth trending worldwide and you can stream for free

Halloween is in two weeks, and horror movies are trending on all streaming platforms. And this slasher film starring Mia Goth is not only trending worldwide, but it is also one of the most acclaimed movies of the genre in recent years.

Goth, who rose to fame owing to movies such as The Survivalist, High Life, Suspiria, and Emma, has recently established herself as a “scream queen.” Her most recent foray into the genre was David Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, where she received critical acclaim.

However, before that, she teamed up with Ti West for his “X” trilogy, an slasher film series that has become a critics’ favorite. And, now, “Pearl,” its second installment, was the sixth most watched movie on Max globally, according to FlixPatrol. Check out where to watch it in the US.

“Pearl,” the trending movie worldwide

“Pearl” is a prequel to X (2022) it serves as an origin story for the title villain, whose fervent aspiration to become a movie star led her to committing violent acts on her family’s Texas homestead in 1918.

The script was co-written by West and Goth, who reprises her role as the title character, while David Corenswet portrays a young Howard. Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland and Emma Jenkins-Purro complete the cast.

Pearl had its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The film grossed over $10 million and received acclaim from critics who lauded Goth’s performance, as well as West’s screenplay and direction, and the film’s homage to the Golden Age of Hollywood, particularly The Wizard of Oz (1939) and Mary Poppins (1964).

Speaking to IndieWire, the director explained that the inspiration for the movie was “about the old Hollywood way that affected people.” He also revealed that the visual style he was aiming for was the vividly colored melodramas of Douglas Sirk.

Where to watch ‘Pearl’ in the US for free?

As we said, the film was trending on Max worldwide but in the United States, you can watch it on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. It is also available to stream on Paramount+, Showtime and Directv stream.

You can also stream on those platforms “X,” the first film of the series, which also stars Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow and more. Meanwhile, the final installment of the franchise, “Maxxxine,” is currently under production.