After the success of ‘The Batman’ last year, Robert Pattinson will star in Bong-joon-ho’s sci-fi thriller ‘Mickey17,’ an adaptation of the novel by Edward Ashton. However, while you wait for the film (which is set to release in 2024), you can enjoy one of Pattinson’s acclaimed performances in this biopic drama about Hollywood rebel James Dean… Well, not exactly.

While Dean is certainly one of the most alluring actors of 1950s Hollywood, Dutch director Anton Corbijn and Australian writer Luke Davies were more interested in photographer Dennis Stock, who captured the actor before his breakthrough for a Life magazine article. Corbjin told Hammer To Nail that Dean’s life wasn’t what attracted him to the film, but his interest “in the relationship between the photographer and the subject matter.”

While the movie came out in 2015, Davies had been writing the script since 2010 after being inspired by the photo that Stock took of Dean at Times Square, which is one of the most celebrated images of the actor and one of the most famous pictures of the post-war period. The story explores the friendship between the two men and how those photos changed their lives.

Life, the biopic with Robert Pattinson you might not know about

Despite all the fame of Pattinson, ‘Life’ remains as one of his less known projects. In the film, he plays Stock, while Dane DeHaan portrays the Rebel Without a Cause actor. DeHaan recently appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer as Major Kenneth Nichols.

‘Life’ follows Stock, who works as a photographer at the Magnum Photos Agency, as he gets an assignment to shoot the rising Hollywood star James Dean, before the release of East of Eden, which in real life would be Dean’s defining role. The two get close as they travel from Los Angeles to New York City to Indiana, Dean’s childhood home, and spend two weeks together.

In an interview with Brisbane Times, Pattinson revealed that what drew him to the project was “the little ego battle” between the two characters, as there is a “professional jealousy” between them, and the questions “of who’s a better artist, who’s the subject and who’s the artist.”

Life received mixed to positive reviews from critics, who praised the chemistry between Pattinson and DeHaan, especially the tension between them, as well as the artistic vision and craftsmanship of the feature. However, to some, the film lacks intensity. But, if you enjoy character-study films, this might be perfect for a watch.

How to watch ‘Life’ for free in the US?

You can watch for free in the US on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. You can join using the link we’re providing and enjoy access to several films, TV shows and live sports events. Other ways to watch it for free include: Hoopla, Kanopy (with a library card or university login), ShoutTV, Cineverse, and Plex. You can also stream it on Peacock.