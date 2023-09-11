The must-watch legal drama with Chris Evans you can stream for free in the US

Chris Evans is undoubtedly one of the most renowned actors on Earth, largely due to his roles in major franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he portrayed Captain America, and the Fantastic Four film series, where he played the Human Torch. However, he has also demonstrated his ability to transcend the superhero genre, as exemplified by this drama.

The film, released in 2011, is an independent feature from the filmmaking duo Adam and Mark Kassen. Mark Kassen is recognized for his directorial work on films like ‘Growing Up Brady’ (2000), ‘The Good Student’ (2006), and ‘Jobs’ (2013).

The screenplay was penned by Chris Lopata (‘Ransom’), based on a story by Ela Thier and Paul Danziger. The movie made its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival and generated considerable buzz during that edition. Find out everything you need to know, including how to watch it for free.

‘Puncture,’ the legal drama starring Chris Evans

‘Puncture,’ also known as ‘Injustice’ in the United Kingdom, is based on the true story of Michael David “Mike” Weiss and Paul Danziger. The movie follows a drug addict lawyer (Evans) that fights a medical-supplies corporation in court while battling his personal demons.

Mark Kassen also appears as Danziger in the film. The rest of the cast includes: Marshall Bell, Michael Biehn, Vinessa Shaw, Jesse L. Martin, Brett Cullen, Kate Burton, Erinn Allison, and Roxanna Hope.

The movie was received with mostly mixed reviews, but critics agreed that Evans’ performance was one of the best aspects of the film. For The Hollywood Reporter, this “is a well-made movie, make no mistake. It just suffers from a dysfunctional hero.”

How to watch ‘Puncture’ for free in the US?

You can watch ‘Puncture’ for free on FUBO, which offers a seven-day trial without any cost in the United States. In order to access the trial, you can sign using the link we’re providing and you will be able to access several movies, TV shows and live sporting events.