Martin Scorsese has been a trending topic on social media, especially X (formerly known as Twitter) due to his latest profile for GQ. While many have picked up his comments about comic-book movies, film lovers have realized the director’s obsession with time and mortality and the lingering question of: how many films can he still make?

Fortunately, his upcoming film “Killers of The Flower Moon,” an epic Western crime drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, will come out on October 20. The story centers on several murders that occurred in the Osage Nation of Oklahoma during the 1920s, following the discovery of oil on tribal lands. It has been critically acclaimed, considered one of his best works.

However, Scorsese still has more films in development. In the GQ’s profile, he talks about working on an adaptation of Marilynne Robinson’s novel Home. However, the question still remains: “How much longer can it be me? I’m gonna be 81,” he told the publication, and then answered: “I’m gonna try until they pick me up off the floor.” So, while we wait for more greatness from the director, we revisit one of his beloved projects you can watch for free in the US.

‘Bringing Out the Dead,’ a must-watch psychological drama

“Bringing Out the Dead” (1999) is a psychological drama based on the l of the same name by Joe Connelly. Adapted by Paul Schrader, the movie follows the life of a depressed paramedic, played by Nicolas Cage, in New York City.

The rest of the cast features Patricia Arquette, John Goodman, Ving Rhames, and Tom Sizemore. While at the time of its release the movie failed at the box office and it wasn’t very well received by either audiences or most of the critics, the movie is now considered one of the underappreciated films from the director.

Where to watch ‘Bringing out the Dead’ for free in the US?

‘Bringing Out the Dead’ is available to watch for free on FUBO, if you sign up for its seven-day free trial. You can also stream it on Prime Video, MGM Plus Amazon Channel, Paramount Plus, Paramount Plus Apple TV Channel , Paramount+ Amazon Channel, Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel, MGM Plus Roku Premium Channel, DIRECTV, MGM Plus.