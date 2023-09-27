The must-watch mystery thriller with Kevin James you can stream for free in the US

If you happen to spend any amount of time on X (formerly known as Twitter), you might have seen a new meme featuring Kevin James circulating. It’s an old photo from promotional shots for his sitcom The King of Queens (1998), in which he appears with his hands in his pocket and a cringey smirk.

Of course, James’ trend has people wondering about his filmography. Of course, the actor is well known for several comedies. Apart from The King of Queens, which you can stream on Peacock, he has starred in films such as “Mall Cop,” “Zookeeper,” “Chuck & Larry,” “Grown Ups” and many more.

However, here we recommend one of his most recent films, which is not a comedy but a mystery thriller. It also happens to be one of his most-acclaimed movies, and you can watch it for free in the United States.

‘Becky,’ the mystery thriller with Kevin James to watch for free

‘Becky,’ is an action mystery thriller directed by Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion. The movie stars Lulu Wilson as the titular character, a thirteen-year-old who recently experienced a traumatic event and being interviewed about a disturbing incident at her family’s house. Joel McHale also appears.

The script was written by Nick Morris, Lane Skye, and Ruckus Skye. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has a 71% approval rating from critics, who praise Wilson’s performance, as well as the gory sequences.

Where to watch ‘Becky’ for free in the US?

You can stream "Becky" for free in the United States on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial.