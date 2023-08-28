After his portrayal of Ken in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” the world has fallen for Ryan Gosling’s comedic chops. While he is receiving buzz for an Oscar nomination as Supporting Actor, the Canadian star already knows what is competing for one of the most demanded statuettes.

Gosling has been nominated for an Academy Award on two occasions. The most recent one was for Best Actor thanks to his work in Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land,” in which he starred alongside Emma Stone. For his role as Sebastian in the film, he also won the Golden Globe.

However, his first Academy Award nomination came thanks to his role in this independent drama film released in 2006. He also received a nomination for Best Actor in the SAG Awards, and you can watch the movie for free in the US.

How to watch ‘Half Nelson’ for free in the US

“Half Nelson” is a drama film directed by Ryan Fleck, who also wrote the script alongside his creative partner Anna Boden. The movie premiered at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival and received widespread acclaim. It also stars Anthony Mackie and Shareeka Epps.

The story follows a teacher in a city middle school who develops an unexpected friendship with a student when she discovers his struggle with drug addiction. Notably, this film originated from a 19-minute earlier work titled “Gowanus, Brooklyn,” which Boden and Fleck created in 2004.

You can watch this movie on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. In order to access the film, you have to sign up for the trial using the link above, and you will be able to watch this and other movies and TV shows.