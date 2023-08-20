When it comes to finding something to watch on streaming platforms like Netflix, sometimes it can be overwhelming with all the options. That’s why we recommend this acclaimed drama starring two renowned actors: Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins.

Colman’s reputation as one of the most solid performers has been earned thanks to her versatile roles, for which she has won multiple awards. She won an Oscar for “The Favourite” (2018) and Golden Globes and Emmys for portraying Queen Elizabeth in “The Crown.”

Meanwhile, Hopkins has enjoyed a solid career of more than six decades, for which he also has won several accolades, including two Academy Awards. One of them was for his portrayal of Dr. Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991), and the other one for this film.

‘The Father,’ a must-watch drama

“The Father,” is a psychological drama film helmed by Florian Zeller, in his directorial debut. The movie, which he co-wrote with Christopher Hampton, is based on his 2012 play Le Père. It stars Hopkins, Colman, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams.

The movie follows an octogenarian Welsh man living with dementia, who refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. Apart from Hopkin’s Oscar for his performance, Zeller and Hampton won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The movie received six nominations, including Best Supporting Actress for Colman, as well as Best Pictures. Other accolades include four nominations for the Golden Globes, and two BAFTAs for Hopkins and Best Adapted Screenplay.

You can buy “The Father” on AMC on Demand, Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, DIRECTV as download. You can also rent it on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, DIRECTV, Spectrum On Demand online.