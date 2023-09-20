The must-watch Oscar-winning drama with Leonardo DiCaprio you can stream for free in the US

Leonardo DiCaprio will return to the big screen in Martin Scorsese’s epic crime Western drama “Killers of The Flower Moon,” which centers on a string of murders that occurred in the Osage Nation of Oklahoma during the 1920s, following the discovery of oil on tribal lands. It also stars Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and more.

The film premiered back in May at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, and was received with critical acclaim. It’s one of the strongest contenders for the upcoming awards season, with DiCaprio set for another Oscar nomination as Best Actor.

This is only the last chapter of the prolific collaboration with DiCaprio and Scorsese, which has produced some of their best work in movies like “The Departed” (2006), “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013) and, of course, “The Aviator” (2004), which is the film we’re recommending today and which you can watch for free in the US.

‘The Aviator,’ a must-watch drama biopic with Leonardo DiCaprio

In “The Aviator,” DiCaprio stars as Howard Hughes, a real-life billionaire, aviator, filmmaker, and eccentric personality. The movie explores Hughes’ life, focusing on his pioneering work in the aviation industry, his tumultuous personal life, and his battles with mental illness.

The film is set primarily during the 1920s and 1930s, a period when Hughes made significant contributions to aviation and became known for setting world records in speed and distance flying. The film also features Cate Blanchett, who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Katharine Hepburn, and Kate Beckinsale as Ava Gardner.

Ian Holm, John C. Reilly, Alec Baldwin, Jude Law, Gwen Stefani, Kelli Garner, Matt Ross, Willem Dafoe, Alan Alda, and Edward Herrmann complete the supporting cast. “The Aviator” received widespread critical acclaim and won five Oscars, including Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Costume Design, and Best Art Direction.

How to watch ‘The Aviator’ for free in the US?

You can watch ‘The Aviator’ for free on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. In order to access the film, you can sign up for the trial using the link we’re providing, and you will also be able to watch TV series and live sports events.