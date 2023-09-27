At 93, Clint Eastwood is set to direct his final film, titled Juror No. 2 and starring Nicholas Hoult and Toni Colette. The thriller started production back in June, but it was suspended after the SAG-AFTRA strike took effect.

As an actor, Eastwood is recognized for films such as Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1973), Escape From Alcatraz (1979), Bridges of Madison County (1995), and more. However, he has also given some of his best performances when he is also in the director’s chair.

That would be the case of Million Dollar Baby (2004), for which he earned two Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director. However, before the sports drama, he started his second act as an acclaimed director thanks to ‘Unforgiven’ (1992), which is available to watch for free in the US.

‘Unforgiven,’ the film that propelled Clint Eastwood’s career

In the 1992 film ‘Unforgiven,’ Eastwood takes on the role of William Munny, an aging outlaw and killer who has retired and transformed into a gentle widower and hog farmer. Yet, in order to provide for his two motherless children, he reluctantly agrees to one final bounty-hunting mission, tasked with tracking down the men who brutalized a prostitute.

The film co-stars Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, and Richard Harris. It was written by David Webb Peoples, and the movie went on to win two Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director for Eastwood, while being nominated for Best Actor, also for Eastwood, Best Supporting Actor for Hackman, and Best Film Editing for Joel Cox.

It achieved significant success at the box office, raking in over $159 million with a budget of $14.4 million. Additionally, the movie earned a place in the United States National Film Registry, selected by the Library of Congress for its cultural, historical, or aesthetic significance.

It is available to watch for free on Tubi, which offers the film with ads.