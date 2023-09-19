While streaming services have indeed democratized access to television and movies, numerous series tend to get lost amidst the overwhelming sea of “content.” However, amid this saturation, there are still few series that manage to garner significant attention and acclaim.

One such series in the spotlight recently is the post-apocalyptic drama “The Last Of Us,” featuring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Following its resounding success, any subsequent foray into the apocalyptic genre faced the task of living up to its shoes.

However, one series has managed to come out with a worthy successor. It’s the newest spin-off of “The Walking Dead,” and it’s not only the third most popular series in the US (according to Just Watch), as it’s also a critical success. Now, let’s delve into all the essential details about this captivating show.

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,’ the trending horror series in the US

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” marks the fifth spin-off stemming from the franchise. It stars Norman Reedus, who reprises his iconic role. This iteration takes place in the aftermath of the original series, and it was created by David Zabel for AMC.

The series follows Daryl’s gripping journey as he mysteriously finds himself washed ashore in France. While he tries to find a way to return home, he will form bonds that will change his plans.

Joining the ensemble cast are Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laïka Blanc-Francard, Anne Charrier, Roman Levi, and Adam Nagaitis. As previously mentioned, the series has garnered widespread critical acclaim. Critics have praised Reedus’ performance, as well as the plot, and the depth of its storytelling.

Where to stream ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ in the US?

You can stream it on Prime Video if you subscribe for the seven-day trial with AMC+, or if you already have the AMC+ channel. You can also watch it on AMC Plus Apple TV Channel, AMC+ Roku Premium Channel, AMC+, AMC, Shudder, Spectrum On Demand or for free with ads on The Roku Channel.