The must-watch sci-fi horror series trending in the US and that you can stream for free

As each week passes, both new and existing shows find their place on the top trending lists of various streaming platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, and others. However, some of the best series can be discovered on less popular services, like MGM+. One of their series, also available for free, is currently trending.

It’s a sci-fi horror series that, according to Just Watch’s Top 10, is the 6th top show of the week in the United States. The show, which released its second season in April, has received critical acclaim and currently holds a “fresh” 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Harold Perrineau, known for The Matrix franchise, leads an ensemble cast that also includes names such as Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, and David Alpay. Here’s all you need to know about this sci-fi horror series.

‘From,’ the sci-fi horror series trending in the US

‘From,’ conceived by John Griffin, is set in a nightmarish Middle American town that traps anyone who enters. Inhabitants who didn’t sign up for this ordeal struggle to stay alive and find a way out, all while dealing with creepy creatures from the nearby forest and uncovering the town’s dark secrets.

The first season of the series premiered in 2022, and it currently has two seasons, each consisting of ten episodes. It has been renewed for a third season set to premiere in 2024. Other cast members include Elizabeth Saunders, Shaun Majumder, Scott McCord, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, and more.

How to watch ‘From’ for free in the US?

You can watch ‘From’ online for free in the US on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial. Sign up using the provided link, and you’ll also have access to many more movies, shows, and live sports events. You can also watch it on MGM+ and Prime Video.