Marvel Studios is gearing up to make a big splash this Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con but in the meantime is dropping a couple of hints about its new projects. The Mutants is one of them. Here's everything you need to know about the new movie.

Marvel is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Some of the must-see panels they will be hosting in Hall H are: Marvel Studios Animation on July 22 and Marvel Studios on July 23.

Those in charge of giving fans a feast of news, such as Kevin Feige, are more than prepared for the euphoria that will take place during those days. Deadline has already mentioned several of the projects the company is currently developing, such as Fantastic Four, Blade, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels and The Mutants.

However, Marvel confessed that it will save some of the juiciest releases for later in the year, due to the second weekend of Disney's D23 fan convention in September. In any case, the production company is detailing projects that belong to Marvel's Phase 4, such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The Mutants: Marvel to finally reunite the X-Men?

According to the Comic Book page, the X-Men have undergone an almost from scratch reinvention of their central mythos and dynamic within the Marvel Uniuverse. The Dawn of X reboot that began in 2019 has been seen as a perfect re-entry point to the live-action X-Men franchise. A title like The Mutants has suggested that Marvel Studios could do a broader exploration of the entire mutant community and world, before focusing on its heroic icons, the X-Men.

Spoiler Alert! The ending of Ms. Marvel includes a scene where Kamala Khan is shown to have a different genetic makeup than most humans, and Bruno reveals to her that her DNA has a mutation. This marks the first recognition of mutants in the Marvel universe and confirms that Kamala is one of them.

There are still no specifics on the plot, cast, release date or even the name of the new adaptation. So we will have to wait for Kevin Feige's announcements on Saturday night 23rd.