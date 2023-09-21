Claire Foy and James McAvoy team up for this mystery drama film you can find on Peacock in the US. The movie, which premiered in 2021, was directed by French filmmaker Christian Carion, who is best known for the Academy Award nominated movie Joyeux Noël (Merry Christmas).

Both Foy and McAvoy have proven themselves as two riveting performers. The actress has gained critical acclaim for her work in series such as “The Crown” and films like “First Man.” Meanwhile, McAvoy has appeared in films such as “Atonement,” “Wanted” and “X-Men: First Class.”

This thriller is Carion’s English-language remake of his own 2017 thriller, “My Son.” What makes it particularly interesting is the unique approach he took with the actors, especially McAvoy, during the movie’s production.

‘My Son,’ a thriller with Claire Foy and James McAvoy

“My Son” revolves around the story of a father, played by McAvoy, who embarks on a desperate and intense search for his missing son. The film is characterized by its acting approach, as McAvoy was reportedly not given a script for the movie. Instead, he had to improvise and react to the unfolding events, making his performance particularly intense and unpredictable.

The film is a suspenseful thriller that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats as the protagonist’s search for his missing child leads him into a dark and mysterious world.

The original story was compared by Variety to Denis Villeneuve’s “Prisoners” and Pierre Morel’s “Taken.” However, this remake was received with mixed to negative reviews. If you wish to give it a try, you can watch it on Peacock.