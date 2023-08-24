Jennifer Aniston is one of those actors that have seamlessly transitioned from TV star to the big screen, showcasing her acting range in various genres. While she is most known for her comedic timing, she has also displayed her talent for dramas and thrillers.

Some of Aniston’s more known titles include romantic comedies like “Marley & Me” (2008) and “The Break-Up” (2006), as well as ventured into drama with performances in movies like “The Good Girl” (2002) and “Cake” (2014), for which she received critical acclaim.

In this mystery thriller, Aniston starred alongside Clive Owen, who is known for titles such as Close My Eyes (1997), Closer (2004), Sin City (2005) and many more. Here, check out more about the movie, as well as how to watch it for free.

‘Derailed,’ the thriller with Jennifer Aniston you can watch for free

Released in 2005, “Derailed” is a crime thriller film adapted from the novel of the same name by James Siegel. The movie, directed by Mikael Hafstrom, stars Owen and Aniston in the lead roles, while supporting appearances are made by Vincent Cassel, Giancarlo Esposito, David Morrissey, RZA, and Xzibit.

The storyline centers on the affair between Charles (Owen) and Lucinda (Aniston), who cross paths during their daily commute. Both married with children, they spend a night in a motel but they are ultimately attacked by a thug named LaRoche (Cassel). From there, they will have to deal with the consequences of their encounter.

You can watch it for free online on FUBO, which offers a seven-day trial without any cost. If you wish to access the film, you can sign up using the link above and you will be able to enjoy this, and many more movies. You can also watch it on Tubi, PlutoTV and Plex.