Glass is not only the third part to one of the most popular psychological horror thriller saga, but it was also starred by four great actors of the generation: Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, Bruce Willis and Anya Taylor-Joy.
The story follows David Dunn, who seeks to stay one step ahead of the law while dispensing justice. His special abilities soon put him on a collision course with a psychotic madman who possesses 23 distinct personalities.
The film was directed by the acclaimed filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, who also had a cameo in the role of Jai, a Security Guard. The project took home two awards and received over ten nominations.
