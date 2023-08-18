The mystery thriller with James McAvoy, Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis that you can watch for free

Glass is not only the third part to one of the most popular psychological horror thriller saga, but it was also starred by four great actors of the generation: Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, Bruce Willis and Anya Taylor-Joy.

[Watch Glass online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The story follows David Dunn, who seeks to stay one step ahead of the law while dispensing justice. His special abilities soon put him on a collision course with a psychotic madman who possesses 23 distinct personalities.

The film was directed by the acclaimed filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, who also had a cameo in the role of Jai, a Security Guard. The project took home two awards and received over ten nominations.

How to watch Glass online for free

Glass is the third installment of a trilogy consisting of Unbreakable and Split. All three main actors appeared in the entire franchise, and the final installment is available in Fubo (7-day free trial) catalog.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the horror / crime section.