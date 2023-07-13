The mystery thriller with Jennifer Garner that you can watch on AppleTV+

Jennifer Garner might be best known for her roles in movies such as the rom-com “13 Going on 30” (2004), action films such as “Daredevil” (2003), and dramas like “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013). However, she first gained recognition on TV and she is back on the small screen with a fascinating thriller.

Garner’s first breakthrough role was Sydney Bristow in the television series “Alias” (2001-2006), for which she won a Golden Globe Award and received multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Now, she has joined the team of actresses that have worked with Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, which has adapted several female-led stories to TV and film. So, check out this incredible thriller series that it’s available to stream on AppleTV+.

Jennifer Garner’s thriller series that you can watch on AppleTV+

Laura Daves’ novel “The Last Thing He Told Me” has become a TV series available on AppleTV+. Garner stars as Hannah, a woman who is trying to protect her husband Owen’s (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) 16-year-old daughter Bailey (Angourie Rice), from an FBI investigation surrounding her father.

Of course, as the story unfolds, Hannah discovers that Owen wasn’t who she thought he was. The rest of the cast includes Aisha Tyler and Augusto Aguilera in supporting roles, and John Harlan Kim and Geoff Stults as guest stars.

Dave is co-creator and executive producer with Josh Singer, her husband. Critics praised Garner’s performance, however, they weren’t impressed by the rhythm of the episodes. Either way, the series became one of the most-watched AppleTV shows with 4,5 million viewers in the first month.