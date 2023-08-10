If you’re looking for a mystery thriller filled with suspense and intrigue, this movie starring Robert De Niro and John Travolta could be your next watch. And, the best part, is that you can watch it for free in the United States.

Both actors have enjoyed long, acclaimed careers. De Niro started in the New Hollywood of the 70s, portraying iconic characters such as Vito Corleone in The Godfather II or James Conway in Goodfellas.

Similarly, Travolta also rose to prominence in the same decade, with box office hits such as Grease, Saturday Night Fever and Carrie. In 2013, these stars worked together for the first time in “Killing Season,” a movie written by Evan Daugherty and directed by Mark Steven Johnson.

How to watch “Killing Season” for free in the United States

In “Killing Season,” Travolta and De Niro portray an American and a Serb war veteran. The plot reads: “In an attempt to shield himself from the painful memories of the war in Bosnia, an ex-soldier seeks solace in the deserted mountains. However, his peace is disturbed when a Serbian soldier tracks him down.”

