Amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, the film industry has found some light with the successes of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The doll-inspired movie has now reached $400 million worldwide, and it has received critical acclaim, with Ryan Gosling as one of the standouts.

Gosling is known for his work in drama and action films such as La La Land, Blade Runner: 2049, Drive, The Place Beyond The Pines and more. However, thanks to his role as Ken, his comedic chops are receiving more attention. This is not the first time he has shown his funny side, with stunts in The Nice Guys or Crazy Stupid Love.

And, certainly, if something can define Gosling is precisely his versatility. So, if you want to watch him in one of his less known movies, you can check out this thriller with him and Kirsten Dunst as the stars.

All Good Things, the thriller with Ryan Gosling that you can watch online

This mystery crime romantic drama was released in 2010, and it’s based on the true story of Robert Durst. Gosling portrays the wealthy son of a New York real estate magnate (Frank Langella) who develops an unsettling relationship with his wife (Dunst) and becomes the suspect of a series of murders.

The movie was directed by Andrew Jarecki and written by Marcus Hinchey and Marc Smerling. It received mostly mixed reviews, despite Gosling and Dunst’s performances getting praised.

If you wish to watch it, you have plenty of options. ‘All Good Things’ is available to stream in the US on the following platforms: Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Kanopy, Vudu, Tubi and Hoopla.