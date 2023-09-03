The mystery thriller with Sophie Turner and Ray Liotta you can watch on Hulu

Sophie Turner earned global fame as Sansa Stark in HBO’s global hit series “Game of Thrones.” However, that’s not her only prominent role. She has worked in other productions, including this mystery thriller you can watch on Hulu.

Among Turner’s well-known roles there are “X-Men: Apocalypse” and “Dark Phoenix,” in which she portrayed Jean Grey. She also appeared in Netflix’s teen comedy movie “Do Revenge” with a little cameo. However, she has been more prolific on TV, also starring in HBO’s “The Staircase.”

Turner stars in this mystery thriller alongside Ray Liotta, in one of his latest roles before his death. The movie was directed and written by Matthew Coppola, and it delves with themes such as PTSD and generational trauma.

‘Every Last Secret,’ the mystery thriller with Sophie Turner

In “Every Last Secret,” Turner portrays Penelope, a teenager living in New York City who falls in love with an emotionally volatile war veteran (Mark Kassen). However, his father (Liotta) isn’t happy with the relationship, which threatens to tear Penelope’s world apart.

Kassen is known for films such as “Before We Go,” and “Injustice.” The rest of the cast includes: Meadow Williams, Ivana Miličević, Mark Margolis, Philip Ettinger, Danny Flaherty and Paulina Singer.