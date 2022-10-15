Liam Neeson will return to the big screen in an all-time classic: The Naked Gun. The remake will be under the lens of Paramount Pictures. Here, check out all the info on the new movie.

Paramount Pictures has given the green light to a new project involving a modern-day reversion of The Naked Gun, this time with one of the entertainment industry's best-known actors: Liam Neeson. We have already seen him give stellar performances like in Schindler's List or the Taken trilogy.

Rumors that the 70-year-old actor was set to star in the remake of the acclaimed comedy trilogy from the ZAZ trio began circulating in February of this year. This month, the production company confirmed that the project is already in development and pre-production has begun. So it could arrive within 1 or 2 years, if all goes well.

Critics and audiences in general had only positive words and compliments for the original film, to the point of considering it one of the best comedies in cinema. The abrupt success made possible the sequels, which arrived in 1991 and 1994 (The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear and The Naked Gun 33 1/2: The Final Insult).

The Naked Gun: What will the new version be about?

Plot details are still under wraps, but rumor has it that Liam Neeson may play Frank Drebin's son instead of taking over Leslie's role. This means that more adventures are to come but this time from the main character's firstborn son.

The storyline of the original tells how after infiltrating an unusual meeting and discovering that General Idi Amin is not dead, police lieutenant Frank Drebin is appointed security officer for Queen Elizabeth II of England.

The Naked Gun: Why did it take so long for the remake to be made?

The new version was planned to be made some years ago but in 2010 the news of Leslie Nielsen's death at the age of 84 was announced. Since that time the idea of remaking a film in relation to the franchise has been tossed around and was even on the way with Ed Helms (The Office and The Hangover), but was eventually scrapped altogether.

Now, Akiva Schaffer (Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers) will be in charge of directing, while Dan Gregor and Doug Mand will be responsible for the script. And if all goes well and negotiations are successful, Neeson will take the lead in front of the camera.