Amid Hollywood’s historic writers and actors strikes, as well as the rise of tools of natural language processing such as ChatGPT or Google Bard, there’s a lot of interest in Artificial Intelligence right now. So, here we’ve got a recommendation you can watch on Netflix.

One of the most-watched documentaries on the platform right now is ‘Unknown: Killer Robots,’ which explores all the benefits and potential dangers artificial intelligence can have in society. In particular, it focuses on the idea of using AI in military applications.

Of course, as we know, the use of AI can have an impact on many aspects of society, such as creative jobs, medicine, economics and more. So, if you want to explore another way of viewing AI, don’t miss this documentary on Netflix.

The Netflix AI documentary that explores how it affects social media

‘The Social Dilemma,’ a 2020 docudrama film directed by Jeff Orlowski, explores how algorithms, which are a form of AI, in social media are designed to maximize profit, and its ability to manipulate people’s views, emotions, and behavior.

On the other hand, the film also examines social media’s effect on mental health, in particular, the mental health of adolescents and rising teen suicide rates. It also explores how the use of algorithmic advertising has affected political radicalization.

The film mostly received positive reviews, and it’s available to stream on Netflix. It was written by Orlowski, Davis Coombe, and Vickie Curti. The movie won a Primetime Emmy for writing in a nonfiction program.