The Netflix series that was canceled and now has just announced its return

Netflix has increased its power worldwide by adding multiple contents to its catalog, while gaining more subscribers. However, they maintain an unpleasant feature: cancellations.

Now, as a surprise, a series that had that fate reported good news. It is not a wonder that nowadays large companies try to keep their economy as good as possible, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the case of the streaming platform, they have made it clear that they have never canceled a show that hasn’t been successful, which is why what happened in the last few hours caught attention.

Warrior Nun is back on Netflix with its third season

In late 2022, the creator of the show, Simon Barry, announced on his social media that Warrior Nun, starring Alba Baptista, did not receive a renewal from Netflix and would not have a continuation.

At the time, the real reason for the decision was not specified, but it is believed that the results of its second season did not meet the company’s expectations. Now, months later, the showrunner confirmed the return on Twitter.

The series, which will have a third season, revolves around “a young orphan who suddenly awakens in a morgue and discovers that a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns has bestowed upon her superpowers. She is the chosen one: the bearer of the halo”.

It is not yet known which stars will be returning, but Alba is expected to return to play Ava, the main character. Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Tristan Ulloa, Thekla Reuten and Olivia Delcan are also expected to return for the new episodes.