This Sunday, the acclaimed series Succession came to its end on Max. Throughout its seasons, it has immersed us in the intriguing world of the powerful Roy family and their struggle for control over the empire they have built. With unexpected twists, manipulations, and betrayals, Succession has established itself as a masterpiece of television drama.

Jeremy Strong was one of the most popular actors in the cast, which included big stars like Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck, J. Smith-Cameron, and Alexander Skarsgård. There is a movie that captures a similar style to the HBO Max series and features the actor who plays Kendall, and it’s The Big Short.

However, there is an even more similar series to watch on Netflix. Despite the streaming service trends usually being linked to new content added to the catalog, it is an old production that has captivated the audience. Here, check out which one you should watch…

Which Netflix series should you watch if you liked Succession?

For those who are left wanting to see more similar stories, there is an unmissable production that is part of Netflix’s catalog. It’s called Bloodline, one of the platform’s oldest original shows. In this series, we delve into the secrets and tensions of the Rayburn family in the Florida Keys, as the dark past of its members threatens to crumble everything they have built.

Bloodline is led by a talented cast, including Kyle Chandler, Ben Mendelsohn and Linda Cardellini, among others. These actors deliver captivating performances, bringing depth and complexity to their characters. As the plot unfolds, we are immersed in an emotional journey full of mystery and family conflicts.

With three seasons, Bloodline offers a captivating story that keeps building up. Although the series was canceled, it should not be overlooked, as it has a satisfying ending that is worth watching, as each episode keeps us on edge until the very last moment.