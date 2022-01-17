'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has led the box office in the United States since its release on December 16. However, a new film took the crown during the weekend. Here, check out the full story.

It’s been a month since ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ hit theaters. The movie made a splash in the box office thanks to the millions of fans wanting to know what would happen to Peter Parker and the Multiverse. And while the hype is still there, the latest installment of the MCU was finally dethroned at the top of the box office.

‘No Way Home’ has collected a draw-jopping $1.625 million worldwide, according to Deadline, being the seventh grossing film of all time. In the United States alone, the film is already the fifth in the list with $698.7, according to Box Office Mojo, even surpassing ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

The numbers of ‘No Way Home’ are incredible, especially for a film that was released during the pandemic. However, everything that goes up must come down and now ‘Spider-Man’ is no longer at the top of the domestic box-office as it has been surpassed by ‘Scream’.

‘No Way Home’: the Marvel film doesn’t lead the box office anymore

According to the numbers published by Box Office Mojo, Scream is now the top movie in the box office thanks to its $30.6 million opening weekend. According to Rotten Tomatoes, it’s the 14th best opening in January. Meanwhile, ‘No Way Home’ collected $20.8 million during the weekend.

Scream also got the 15th best opening in general during the pandemic, a list populated by Marvel, sequels, Dune, and Jungle Cruise. The latest installment in the horror franchise sets in Woodsboro, where a new serial killer using the mask of Ghostface is terrorizing the town.

But, despite this “loss”, ‘No Way Home’ is still set to keep collecting more in the box office. Right now, the Spidey film is $50 million away from surpassing 'Jurassic World' for sixth all-time. It doesn’t seem impossible for the Marvel and Sony film.