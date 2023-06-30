The new mystery drama series you must watch on Netflix if you enjoy 'Delete'

Delete is Netflix‘s most watched mystery thriller so far, having premiered just a day ago. The series has captivated the platform’s users, but now a new title has arrived and is ready to give it competition.

The groundbreaking crime story follows Seo A-ri, who overnight becomes a social media star, but this glamorous and glitzy world hides deadly surprises. Eugene Ko, Yuuki Luna and Jun-Ho Lee are among the stars of the cast.

This new series is poised to climb into the top 10 most watched series worldwide. Delete is in fourth place, while the first on the list is The Witcher, which premiered just a day ago. Here, check out what’s new…

Celebrity is the new series that promises to dethrone Delete on Netflix

Celebrity was added to Netflix‘s catalog on Friday, June 30, so it has only been on the platform for a few hours. The first season of the series has 12 episodes in total and is for ages 16 and older.

This year there will be several premieres and novelties of this style, one of the next will be Is She the Wolf?, which will arrive in September. In the meantime, this new series is part of the service’s exclusive content, so it is already available for playback.