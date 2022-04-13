Robert Eggers' 'The Northman', starring Alexander Skargard, Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy, will be released soon in the United States. Here, check out when and how you can watch it.

‘The Northman’, directed by Robert Eggers, is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. The epic-adventure film is the director’s biggest movie to date and has a star-studded cast: Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke and Björk.

The film is inspired by Amleth, a Scandinavian legend which was also the inspiration behind William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Swedish actor Skarsgard, known for his roles in productions such as 'The Legend of Tarzan' or 'Big Little Lies,' plays Amleth, a Viking prince who wants revenge on the man who killed his father.

Eggers, 38, is regarded as one of the most interesting directors of recent years after his two previous films, 'The Witch' and 'The Lighthouse' (which stars Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe) were critically acclaimed. So, how can you watch his latest film, which is also his most ambitious? Here, check it out.

The Northman’s release date: When is the film coming out in the US?

While the film will be released in the UK on April 15, the United States will have to wait a little bit more. The film will hit theaters in North America on April 22. So far, the reviews have been good and the critics are calling the movie as “brutal,” “bold” and “visually breathtaking,” according to Rotten Tomatoes.

When will The Northman be available to stream?

The movie has an exclusive window for theaters. So, that means there won’t be streaming or VOD options for the first month, at least. The usual is that a movie will be available for VOD around three months or so after the theatrical release, and to stream around five or six months. However, the movie is produced by Universal so it will probably be available on Peacock in the US.