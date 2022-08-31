One of the biggest pop stars of the planet, Harry Styles, is currently touring his latest album and is getting ready to promote his upcoming movies. However, many people don’t know much about his origins. Here, check out his story.

Harry Styles is no stranger to success, and 2022 has been an incredible year for the singer-songwriter so far. He headlined Coachella for the first time, released his third studio album Harry’s House in May and broke several records, and he will be starring in two upcoming films, Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.

On the other hand, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer has also been touring the world this summer, already performing for crowds in Europe and the United States. His ‘Love On Tour’ has even added more dates for next year, and he will visit South America at the end of the year.

While Styles has a decade long career, many people are still discovering the former One Direction member as a solo artist and one of the MCU’s next stars (he will be portraying Eros, Thanos' brother). So, if you’re curious to know more about the origins of Styles, check out his story.

Where is Harry Styles from?

Styles, who is currently in New York for his shows at the Madison Square Garden, recently went viral on Twitter for a clip of his upcoming movie “Don’t Worry Darling,” after many people pointed out that his accent changed throughout the 20 second-clip. So, where is Styles from?

The singer-songwriter was born on February 1, 1994 in Redditch, England. He was raised in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire. He started singing during his time at the Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School, and then decided to audition for the X Factor at 16 years old.

The rest is history. Styles didn’t advance as a solo artist but was recalled to join Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne in One Direction, which became a global sensation. However, after the band went on a “hiatus” and since then, he has pursued a very solid solo career, winning his first Grammy for Watermelon Sugar.