The Oscar-nominated dramatic comedy with Dave and James Franco that you can watch online

James Franco and Dave Franco are not only two of Hollywood’s most well-known brothers, but in 2017, they teamed up to create one of the acclaimed dramatic comedies of recent years, which was nominated for an Oscar.

It was produced and directed by James, with a script developed by Scott Neustadter (The Fault in Our Stars) and Michael H. Weber (The Spectacular Now) based on Greg Sestero‘s book of the same name.

The movie itself recreates the making of Tommy Wiseau‘s cult classic movie The Room, which was released in 2003. It competed in the San Sebastián International Film Festival, where it won the top prize, the Golden Shell (Concha de Oro).

The Disaster Artist, the acclaimed comedy by the Franco brothers

The story follows Greg Sestero, an aspiring film actor who encounters the strange and mysterious Tommy Wiseau in a drama class. They develop a unique friendship and travel to Hollywood to pursue their dreams.

James Franco, Dave Franco, Ari Graynor, Alison Brie, Seth Rogen, Josh Hutcherson and Zac Efron are the stars who make up the main cast of the acclaimed film, which was released in 2017 and has a runtime of nearly two hours.

Where to watch The Disaster Artist online for free in the US?

If you want to watch The Disaster Artist for free, the best option is Fubo, which offers a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the drama / comedy section.

The comedy was nominated for an Oscar at the 2018 ceremony, competing in the category of Best Adapted Screenplay. Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber were the faces behind this recognition.