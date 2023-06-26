The Oscar-nominated movie with Leonardo DiCaprio that you can watch for free

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most renowned American actors and producers. The Los Angeles native has gained worldwide fame and acclaim for his craft, as he built one of the most impressive careers in the film industry with box office hits, such as Titanic (1997).

After establishing himself as a certified heartthrob, DiCaprio started to showcase his versatility and talent in a wide range of films, collaborating with directors such as Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, and Quentin Tarantino.

One of his most remembered performances was his role as Jordan Belfort, in the biographical feature “The Wolf of Wall Street” by Scorsese. If you want to re-watch this acclaimed movie for free, check out here how you can do so.

How to watch The Wolf of Wall Street free online in the US

If you want to watch ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ online free in the United States, you can do so on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. It’s a perfect opportunity to not only watch this film, but others such as romantic-comedies or Jennifer Lawrence’s films.

The film depicts the rise and fall of Belfort’s career as a stockbroker on Wall Street in the 1990s. Apart from DiCaprio, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ features an ensemble cast including Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Kyle Chandler, and Matthew McConaughey, among others.

It received five Academy Awards nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actor (Jonah Hill), and Best Adapted Screenplay (Terence Winter). Despite the nominations, the film did not secure any wins.