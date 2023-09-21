The Oscar-winning drama with Asa Butterfield and Chloë Grace Moretz that you can watch for free

Young Asa Butterfield and Chloë Grace Moretz portrayed two of the main characters in an acclaimed drama from 2011, which managed to take home five Oscars during the 2012 ceremony.

The film was directed by the great Martin Scorsese, who needs no introduction and is known for classics like Taxi Driver, Goodfellas and Mean Streets. John Logan adapted the screenplay from the novel written by Brian Selznick.

The project was the first 3D film production by the filmmaker and was carried out by Graham King (of GK Films) and the production company Infinitum Nihil, which is owned by actor Johnny Depp.

Hugo, the Oscar-winning drama that never goes out of style

Hugo was not only one of the most acclaimed titles of 2011, but also featured multiple big industry stars, both in front of and behind the camera, not only as actors but also in various creative roles.

Asa Butterfield, Chloë Grace Moretz, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jude Law, Christopher Lee, Helen McCrory and Marco Aponte are some of the actors who were part of the adventure and drama film, which was directed by an iconic filmmaker.

The story is set in 1931 Paris and follows an orphan, Hugo Cabret, living in the walls of a train station who becomes embroiled in a mystery involving his late father and an automaton.

Where to watch Hugo online for free in the US?

If you want to watch Hugo for free, the best option is Fubo, which offers a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the action section.

The film’s soundtrack was also recognized worldwide, as it is an original work composed by Howard Shore, which was also nominated for an Oscar. According to various sources, the songs prominently feature the use of the opera Danse macabre by Camille Saint-Saëns.