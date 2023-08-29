The Oscar-winning war drama with Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman that you can watch for free

Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman joined forces in the late 1980s to create what would become one of the most acclaimed war dramas in the history of cinema: Glory. The thriller was directed by Edward Zwick.

[Watch Glory online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The plot recounts the true story of Robert Gould Shaw, who accepted the leadership of the first all-black squad, defying prejudices on both sides of the American Civil War.

The iconic actors weren’t alone in sharing the spotlight, Matthew Broderick (Painkiller and WarGames) was the star who completed the trio. The film won three Oscars during the 1990 ceremony.

How to watch Glory online for free

Glory premiered on the big screen in 1989 when the actors were in their youth but already had successful careers. Currently, the drama is part of Fubo‘s catalog (7-day free trial).

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the war / drama section.